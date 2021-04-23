Bruce “James” Ashby, age 79, of Del Rio, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021.
He is survived by his brother, John James, of Del Rio, sisters, Lara James of Canton, NC, Mary Liz Wells, Madison Heights, VA, sister-in-law, Shirley Haney of Newport, companion, Alice Henderson of Del Rio, nieces, Rixie Ballard, Newport, Virginia Fann of Del Rio, nephew, John David (Ginny) James of Waynesville, NC, step-daughter, Suzan Roberts, granddaughter, Rochelle Roberts, and grandson, Ryan Roberts all of Hot Springs.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Woody Cemetery, Madison Co. NC, with Howard Moore, Jeffery Moore and Wayne Haney officiating. Burial will follow.
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and masks are high recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.