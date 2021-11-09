Mr. Jerry Christopher “Chris” Renner, age 49, of Newport, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at North Knoxville Medical Center as a result of complications following Covid-19.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ken and Marie Renner; sister Linda Turner; brothers Terry Renner, Kenny Renner and Dale Renner and father-in-law J.D. Breeden.
Survivors include his wife Teresa Renner of the home; son Christopher (Heather) Renner;
brother Brian ( Jacki) Renner and mother-in-law Sue Breeden. Additional survivors include several nieces, nephews and friends including special friends Kenny and Janelle Trentham and Bobby Hux.
The funeral service will held 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Brown’s Chapel Church with Pastor Randall Frisbee and Rev. Benny Hensley officiating. Interment will be in Brown’s Chapel Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the church prior to the service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
