Mrs. Naomi Lee Lovell Duke, age 90, of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Newport, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Franklin “Frank” Duke; daughter Patsy Duke; son Wayne Duke; mother
Delsie Lovell Fox; sisters Carolyn Catlett and Mary Gregg; aunts Roxie Cochran and Flora Calfee.
Survivors include her daughters Carolyn Bowyer and Delsie LeAnne Duke; granddaughter Sarah Leigh Lake; grandsons Joseph and Kristopher Lynn, Josh and Mike Duke; great granddaughter Georgia Catilyn Lake all of Florida.
Additional survivors include several nieces and nephews who were like sisters and brothers Norma (Edmond) Seay, Linda Holdway, Judy
Lovell and Wanda Keifer all of Newport and Charles (Bobbie) Lovell of Sevierville.
A graveside service was held 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Union Cemetery where Pastor Zane Stuart officiated.
The family and friends met at 10:45 a.m. Monday at cemetery prior to the graveside.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.