John P. (Pete) McKenzie, Jr., born February 7,1944, died in the hospital on December 4th, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
He grew up in Lyndhurst and Wall Township, NJ and graduated from Wall High School and the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL.
He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division.
He served in Vietnam from 1965-1966 where he was combat-wounded and received both the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
He continued his service with the Army Reserve in New Jersey.
He worked for Inland Steel Corporation in Jersey City, NJ and the U.S. Navy at Lakehurst Naval Air Engineering Center.
He retired to Cosby, TN.
He leaves behind a daughter, Dorothy DeBoard and grandson Cameron Krell both of Rockledge, FL. Brothers Harvey and Ralph and sister Barbara all living in Florida, as well as many nieces and nephews.