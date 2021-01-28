DC Sartain, age 90 of White Pine, passed away at his home peacefully on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
He is preceded in death by parents, Ruben and Rosa Sartain, brothers, Homer, June, Billy Joe and Robert; one grandson and one great grandson. DC is survived by his wife of 69 years, Birdie Sartain; children, Wymalene Large, Charlotte Reed, David (Kim) Sartain, special grandson, Travis (Kerri) Sartain; grandchildren, Katie (Kyle) Ford, Lindsay Sartain, Jessica Sartain, Megan Sartain-Ellison, Nikki Dalton, Brandon Sartain, Ricky Reed, Jody Large; great grandchildren, Jordan Long, Leland Ellison, Brianna Ellison, Bella Ellison, Isabella Dalton, Maylee Dalton, Lilah Reed, Sierra Large, Brandi Large, Skylar Large; brother, Oliver (Sandi) Sartain, sister, Ailene Cody, several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
A Special Thank You to Amedisys Hospice, Lori Grabnier and Christy Jones from the VA.
He Lay in State on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home White Pine.
Graveside service was held Friday, January 29, 2021, 2 p.m. at White Pine Cemetery.
