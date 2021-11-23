Warren Leland Blake, Jr., age 54 of Cosby, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Turkey Creek Medical Center.
Warren will be remembered as a Christian man, a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents Warren (Sr.) & Loretta; sister, Karen; in-laws, Robert & Dawn; and brother, Gary.
He is survived by his wife of nine years, Rose; children, James (Carrie), G. Edward, & Warren III; grandchildren, Dixon & Dixie; siblings, Dolly, Kim (Tony), Eugene (Kathy), Sharon, Chip (Chad), & Kris; several nieces, nephews, & grand-nieces.
Pastor Alfred Ball officiated the funeral service, which was held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will take place at the Delight Cemetery off Bogard Road at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
In recognition of the pandemic, masks and social distancing are encouraged for those in attendance. Family & friends may also offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Blake family.