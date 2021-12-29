Robert J. (Bobby) Knight, age 77, of Newport, went to his heavenly home on December 27, 2021.
Bobby was a retired Battalion Chief for the City of Newport Fire Department.
He served as an Alderman for the City of Newport since 2014. He also worked as a realtor for Mason Reality for many years.
He was a dedicated member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle and a member of Newport Masonic Lodge #234.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kalenda Knight, parents, Elmer and Betty Knight, father and mother-in-law, Edward and Kate Woods and brother Oscar Allen, Jr.
He is survived by his wife Catrina Knight, granddog Dixie, son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Tammy Knight, grandchildren, Hannah Knight, Tyler Knight, Savannah (Caylor) Tallent, great-granddaughter, Rylinn Rainwater, brother and sister-in-law Ronnie and Pat Knight, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and may other family and friends.
The family received friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral service followed at 7 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel where Rev. Mason Lee, Jeff Ledbetter, Rick Foust, and Mike Hannon officiated.
Entombment was held 10 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 in Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.