John Lee Walker, age 77, of Newport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020.
He was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on May 16, 1943 to the late Clark and Nellie Walker.
John was also preceded in death by four brothers: Wayne, Walter, and William Walker, and Paul Humphries; and two sisters Martha Johnson and Mary McHaffey.
He is survived by his wife Marty Walker, and four daughters Doris Shaver, of Greenville, South Carolina; Donna Dellinger (David) of Del Rio; Kathy Green (Stanley) of Sevierville; and Polly Green (James) of Newport. He is also survived by several nephews and nieces, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Church of Perilous Times, 1340 Old Parrottsville Hwy., Parrottsville, TN with Rev. Larry Blaine Ball officiating.
A special “Thank you” is sent to Newport Convalescent Center and Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
