Glenna Mae Teague, age 70, of Newport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 surrounded by her family and grandchildren.
She worked in the cafeteria at Cosby School for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon “Poker” Teague, parents, Mitchell and Maudella Stinnett, three sons, Rod, Terry and Chris Teague, brother, Jimmy Stinnett.
She was survived by her sons, Eugene (Wendy) Teague and Mitchell Teague all of Cosby, daughter, Karen (Terry “Huck”) Naillon of Bybee, grandchildren, Brittany Teague, Brooke (Brandon) Kelley, Jerry Teague, Jennifer Teague, Roger Teague, and Tyler Teague, great-grandchildren, Braiden, Abby, Eli and Daxton; sisters, Barbara Barnes, Newport, Judy Gowan, Wilma Jean both of Jefferson County, Christine Fine of Newport, brother, Billy Stinnett of Newport, sister-in-law Lillian (Roger) Shults of Newport, Nannie Mae James of Newport, brother-in-law, Kermit McCoig of Cosby, also other family and friends.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the register book throughout the day on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home or on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 in Union Cemetery, with Maurice Shults officiating.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.