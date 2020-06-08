Cora Lee Shults, age 91 of Sevierville, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Doyle Shults, parents, Beecher and Esther Lee Bradley, brothers, Glenn, Clarence, and Wilbur Bradley, and sister, Ella Dunn.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Feezell Clevenger and LeAnn Shults-Williams, grandchildren, Jennifer Lee Feezell Owens, Jordan Small, and Wyatt Williams, great grandchildren, Hunter and Halle Owens, sister, Mary Lou Allen, and several nieces and nephews.
A private entombment will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the Cora Lee Shults family with cremation arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.