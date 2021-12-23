Betty Jean Ford Moore of Hartford took her last flight home to be with her Lord on December 22, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.
Born April 12, 1940, she was known as “Granny B.” or like a mom to most. She had fed and let many people come into her home and stay.
On January 16, 2021 at the age of 81 she was saved to the uttermost by the Lord Jesus Christ.
She was baptized in her wheelchair on June 13, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ken Moore, parents Ben and Ida (Rabbit) Ford, grandson K.C. Moore, and daughter-in-law Debby Moore.
She is survived by her daughter Kathy (Charlie, who was like a son to her) Lemons, son Steve Moore, grandkids Amy (Shawn), Josh and his mom Terri (Jim) Agee, Nick (Sierra), Coda (Debbie) and Their mom Stephanie, Heidi (Jeremy), Heather (Jamie), and Luke, great-grandkids Tanner (Cheyenne), Keenan (Cierra), Hayden, Devonte, Annie, Brylee, Braydn, Pypr, Jazzy, Dre, Ally (Jordan), Sterlin, Hudson, and Farrah, great-great-grandkids Lynix, Kenyan, and Rinley, sister Mary Kate Black, nephews Bobby (Debbie) and Benny (Glenda), and granddaughter-in-law Amber.
She was a member of the Clay Creek Baptist Church. Her church family loved her dearly.
The family would like to say “Thank You” to her special caregivers Vera Norton, Linda, and Autumn Salisbury and to the special people of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 pm on Sunday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Cline and Rev. Clyde Harless officiating.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Moore Family Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.