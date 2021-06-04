Mary Lou Ottinger, age 84 of Hillcut Road Greeneville, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the home of her son.
She worked as a maid in the motel industry and was a member of Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church.
Mary is survived by two sons: Clyde Ottinger and Ronnie Ottinger and his girlfriend Connie Kennedy, who helped care for Mary; one daughter: Brenda (Larry) Dearing; grandchildren: Hunter Smith, David Ottinger, Diana Bullen, Ruby March Banks, Matthew Carter and Jason Carter; numerous great grandchildren; brothers: John Mitchel and Jimmy Mitchell; four sisters: Margaret (Charles) Kinser, Susie Seaton, Ann (Don) Graves and Brenda Norton.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Herbert Junior Ottinger; infant son: Lyle Ottinger; and parents: Herbert and Nola Mitchel.
The body will be cremated and a graveside service will be conducted at a later date.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to the staff of Caris Hospice.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
