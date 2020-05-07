Ruby J. Stinson, age 67, of Dandridge, passed away, May 6, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother Trilba June Byrd, father Thomas Byrd; and sister Joyce Ramsey.
She is survived by her son Shaun Stinson, grandchildren Dakota and Waylon Stinson, brother Thomas Andrew (Brenda) Byrd, former husband Lonnie Stinson; also nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
There are no services planned.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhoame.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.