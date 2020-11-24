Tracy Len Hall, age 55, of Newport, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayden Baxter and Peggy Baxter, and brother David Baxter.
She is survived by her sons, Austin Hall, Aaron Hall, daughters, Amber Bell Householder, and Amber Carole Hall, brother, Tim McGaha, sisters, Joyce Baxter, Jan Royal and Betty Jo Hill, grandchildren, Hayden Conard, Hickory Householder, Annabell Len Householder, a host of nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
The family received friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at noon, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Blacks Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuenralhome.com.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.