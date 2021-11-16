James Hubert Daniels, age 69 of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother Geraldine Thompson and brother William Avery Strickland.
He is survived by his wife Sheila Daniels, sons James Daniels, Chris Daniels, Ben Daniels, and Stephen Daniels, step-son Josh Stout, brothers Guy Daniels, sister Jo Ann (Bill) Fain, grandchildren Taylor Shuls, Hunter Ball, James Daniels, Kaytlin Stout, Gwendlin Stout, Gavin Stout, and Ethan Stout, great-grandchildren Emmeline Shults and Brynn Stout, and special friends Eddie Frazier, Steve Gilbert, and Ray Hicks.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will follow on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Norton officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
Per CDC guidelines please follow safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.