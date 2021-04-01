Denver Lee Trentham, age 80, of Parrottsville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his home in the presence of his loving wife of 57 years, Lavonda on March 31, 2021.
Denver was a fixture in the Parrottsville Community.
He was a Rural Mail Carrier for 28 years.
He was a very active member of the Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department.
He and his brother Kenneth operated Trentham’s Market in Parrottsville for many years.
He was a past President of the Parrottsville Ruritan Club and the club also presented him as citizen of the year in 2002.
He was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church attending regularly as long as his health permitted.
Denver enjoyed working puzzles.
Sadly, a few hours after his passing, his daughter-in-law Sherri Kay Trentham also lost her battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents Maynard Ralph and Mae Edith Trentham, sister, Linda Wines, grandparents Hubert and Flora Masoner, and brothers-in-law Paul Wines, Bob Brooks and Curtis Brooks.
He is survived by his loving wife Hazel Lavonda Brooks Trentham of Parrottsville, son Dennis Vaughan (Sherri) Trentham of Greeneville, brother Kenneth Wayne (Janella) Trentham of Parrottsville, sister Betty Brooks, grandchildren Makayla Lee Trentham (Brandon) Reeves of Greeneville and Caleb Ryan Trentham of Raleigh, North Carolina, several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Chad Webb and Rev. Steve Blanchard officiating. Burial will follow.
Per CDC guidelines, please practice safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parrottsville Volunteer Department, Bethel Baptist Church, or a charity of your choice.
