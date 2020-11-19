Eunice Thomas, age 88, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
She was a member of the True Light FBH.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Liston and Margaret Thomas and sister, Idoline Richards.
She is survived by her sons, Leon Hill and Gladstone Gunn (Roberta), daughter, Euren Davis (Samuel), grandchildren, Denice Elms, Devon Davis, Joydee Lake, Alvin Hill, and Sam Gunn, great grandchildren, Devina, Devaire, Hanna, Zion, Je-Vaugnn, and Adonis, sister, Katie Thomas, nieces and nephews, Sylvia, Archie, and Sylvester Hamilton, Margaret Thomas, Jerome Graham, Rosella and Dave Allen, and Fatih Carbon.
A service will be held by the family at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with cremation arrangements.