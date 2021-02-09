Sandra Brady, age 63 of Newport, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Ina Rhea White.
She is survived by her husband Charles Brady, son Joshua Brady, sister Missy Ottinger (Charlie), special aunt Linda Howard, nephew Jordan Ottinger, and special cousins Bobby Howard and Robin Howard.
Memorial Service was held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Family and friends dropped by Manes Funeral Home throughout the day until 5 p.m. and signed the guest register.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.