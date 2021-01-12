Fonda Phillips, age 56, of Cosby, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ola V. and Beecher Phillips, sister, Winnie Brown, brother and sister-in-law, Will and Joy Brown, niece, Angela Baase, and nephew, Trevor Phillips.
She is survived by brothers, Tony (Donna) Phillips of Cosby, Jeff (Sandra) Bush of Ohio,
Sister, Tammy (Alvin) Ford, of Cosby, special nephews and their wives, Sam (Tiffany) Phillips, Josh (Heather) Ford, great-nieces, Cambri and Emory Phillips, great-nephew, Lofton Ford, also several nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in the Sutton Cemetery, Cosby, TN, with Rev. Scott Gorrell officiating.
Per CDC please follow safe social distancing and facemask are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.