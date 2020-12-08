James Curtiss Spence passed away on December 3, 2020.
James was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend.
His loyalty to those he loved was unmatched.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Zola and Jim Spence, JB and Rachel McKnight, and sister Mary Elizabeth Jenkins.
He is survived by his parents Curtiss and Peggy McKnight, brother and sister-in-law, Joshua and Jessica McKnight, sister Christy Jenkins, son Jarren Raines, and a host of “brothers”, “sisters”, nieces, nephews, and friends.
James will be forever loved and remembered by all who knew him.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register at Brown Funeral Home in Newport.
