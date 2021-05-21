Timothy Bruce Miller, age 58, of Newport, passed away May 20, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Sue Styles.
He is survived by his parents, Dalas and Carol Miller of Cosby, sons, Zachariah Timothy Miller (Ashley) of Williamsburg, KY, Mitchell James Miller, (Autumn) Weston, WI, Aaron Dalton Miller of Marinette, WI, daughter, Brianna Cathlen Miller of Marinette, WI, stepsons, Chance Lee Shelton and Fiancée Megan Snoody of Bybee, Josh Allen Otttinger and fiancée Ashley Shults of Cosby, David Arthur Gunter of Bybee, stepdaughter, Kristin Lashay Fox (Alex) of Newport, brother, James (Tina) Miller of Newport, sisters, Loretta McClain of Rocky Top, TN, Melisssa Goddard (Arthur) and fiancée Rebecca Gunter of Newport, thirteen grandchildren, Ryland, Rowyn, Charlotte, Connor, James, Nevaeh, Ahlayna, Ahmyra, Winter, Laney, Promise, Blake and Haliegh, also other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with John Bugg officiating.
Burial will follow in Hills Union Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.