James Ronald “Red” Conard, age 81 of Parrottsville, died Sunday August 29th at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Luther Conard and Myrtle Mantooth Conard, and infant son James Justin Conard, brothers and sisters-in-laws John and Betty Winter, Mack and Wilma Winter, Roger and Minnie Sue Winter, and Anna Jo Smelcer.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Ora Lee Winter Conard, his daughters Rhonda Conard Naillon and husband Freddy, Regina Conard Dill and husband Roger, grandchildren Lindsey Naillon, Cody Naillon, and Brandon Dill, and apple of his eye great -granddaughter Olivea Baker.
He is also survived by his sister Brenda Grigsby and husband Dewey, brothers Wallace and Lewis Conard, brothers-in-law James Winter and wife Sherry, and Claude Smelcer, many cousins, nieces, and nephews and a host of friends.
He started working while still in high school, setting up pins at the bowling alley. He then started measuring tobacco and did that for many years.
He went on to work as an electrician at Enka for 29 years.
During this time he also farmed, raised tobacco, gardens, and cows.
He would work at his job all day and come home to work on the farm.
Despite this he would take his family on vacation every year and usually would take a hunting trip in the fall.
He loved to travel and was blessed to be able to go so many places, including Alaska.
He never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with anyone.
He loved getting together with family and friends.
He loved good food and a good Rook game and would play as long as someone was willing to play.
He believed in working for what you have but if you needed something all you had to do was ask.
He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 with funeral service following at 1 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are recommended.
