Paula Kosht, age 55, of White Pine, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.

She was a loving mother and grandmother; she was always there for everyone. She loved walks and listening to her favorite music.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Grace Martin and long-time companion Larry Williams.

She is survived by her children: Jacqueline (Dustin) Coggins, Jennifer (Johnny) Jenkins, Jamie Kosht (Brad) and Jessica Kosht (Timothy); grandchildren: Carlisle, Chael, and Weston Coggins, Jodie and Johnny, Jr., Jenkins, Gabriella Shelton, Lucaya Kosht, and Joseh Zemick; brother Robert Martin, and sister Barbara Martin.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.

Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Ms. Paula Kosht with cremation arrangements.

