Geraldine McMahan was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She died Monday, August 23, 2021, at the age of 82.
She was born to the late Oscar and Selma (nee Shelton) Murr on March 24, 1939.
Geraldine married Lester McMahan on July 3, 1958.
She has two sons, Dale, married to June, and Leslie, married to Angie.
She has five grandchildren, Adam (Lindsey), Brian (Meggie), Cory (Karli), Bethany Kenyon (Tim) and Emily Bandy (Kale).
She has nine great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Grady, Teddy, Maddie, Vinny, Brody, Landon, Logan and Joseph. Geraldine has three wonderful sisters, Faye (Harry) Melton, Kaye (Albert – dec) Steelman and Letitia (Glenn) Malone.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Oscar Murr, Jr.
Geraldine loved the Lord Jesus Christ.
For over 50 years, she served alongside her husband, Lester, at Friendship Free Will Baptist Church in Pell City, Alabama, Unity Free Will Baptist Church in Cleveland, Ohio, Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Cleveland, Ohio and other Free Will Baptist Churches in Tennessee and Alabama.
She was active in Ladies ministry, Children’s ministry, Vacation Bible School, card ministry and shut-in ministry.
Her actions spoke louder than her words.
She wasn’t the most vocal, but her actions spoke with love, compassion, and encouragement.
She will be remembered and missed by her family and friends.
The family received friends at the Unity Free Will Baptist Church at 6658 Fry Road in Middleburg Heights, Ohio on Thursday, August 26, 2021, with a Celebration of Geraldine’s life immediately following led by the Rev. Eugene Crouch and Rev. Dale Channel.
The service was livestreamed for family and friends who were unable to attend in person, and may be viewed at: https://m.facebook.com/unityfwbc or the Unity FWB YouTube channel.
Geraldine was laid to rest at West Park Cemetery in Cleveland, Ohio, near where Geraldine’s two daughters, Sheila and Sherry, and another son, Carl are buried.
In lieu of flowers, because of her love of children, please donate to the Free Will Baptist Family Ministries at 90 Stanley Lane, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Online condolences and memories may be left for Geraldine’s family on her guestbook at www.WaiteFuneralHome.com.