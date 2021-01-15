Carolyn Sue Williamson Snapp, age 79, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Snapp, parents, Robert and Hazel Williamson, brothers, Robert Jr., Conard and Donnie Williamson, sisters, Ruth Williamson, Margie Thornton, Frances Cooper, Barbara Heatherly, Joyce McGaha, niece, Rhonda McClanahan, and Nephew Tony Heatherly.
She is survived by her brother, Jack Williamson of Newport, nieces and nephews, Bobby, Steve, Tyrone, Todd, Peachie, Tim, Yvonne, Janice, Dennis, Danny and Lee, sister-in-law, Betty Williamson, Brother-in-law, Boyd McGaha, also other family and friends.
Graveside services were held 2 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 in Lawson Chapel Cemetery, with Bill Cheetham officiating. Burial followed.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.