Floyd Gowan, Jr., age 78, of Newport, passed away on or about Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his home in Newport.
He served in the United States Air Force where he worked on a bomber ground crew in Texas, Guam, and North Dakota.
He later retired from Great Lakes Chemical Corporation.
He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd Gowan, Sr., and Juanita Gowan Frazier, and siblings, Paul Leslie Gowan, Jimmy Dale Gowan, Trula Gowan Lamb, and Elizabeth Anne Gowan.
He is survived by his daughter Glenda (Francine Barron) Gowan McSween; grandson J. Carty (Caroline) McSween IV; great granddaughter Lucy Jean McSween; siblings: Bertha Janette Kinder, Charles Lonnie Gowan, Joyce Gowan Christian, Jolena Gowan Gibson, and Betty Jean Teague; also several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family and friends.
There will be no public service at this time due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.