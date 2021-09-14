Calvin Douglas Ivey, age 57 of Newport, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents William, Jr. and Rebecca Ivey, brother Mikey Ivey, grandparents, Billy O. and Eris Butler, grandmother Dallas Ivey, and nephew Matthew Woudstra.
He is survived by his sisters Cathy Ivey of Newport, Cindy Swann of Dandridge, and Billie Sue Woudstra of Newport, nieces Lesley and Lexi Swann, and Ashely Woudstra, nephews Kevin and Nathan Woodstra, and uncles Roger and Ronnie Butler of Newport.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
