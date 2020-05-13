Mrs. Latha Dawn Baxter Watson, age 87, of Murfreesboro, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
She was a native of Newport, the daughter of the late Osborne B. and Rachel Hall Baxter.
She was a retired bookkeeper and a longtime member of Northside Baptist Church.
She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and member of her church family.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband Melvin E. ‘Bobby’ Watson, daughter Angela Farzaneh and her husband Nima, sisters Ardath Reese and Diana Baxter, brother Dane Baxter and his wife Ida, and many other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Northside Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, TN.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements by Woodfin Memorial Chapel – 615-893-5151
