Larry Joe Jenkins, age 61 of Newport, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on November 24, 2021.
Larry was a plumber, having worked for many years in Cocke and Sevier Counties.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Teala Jenkins, whom he cared for till her death, father and mother, Jerl and Lilla Jenkins, brothers, Glenn, Richard and Rodney Jenkins, sisters and brothers-in-law, Gearldine and Walter Sprouse, Dorothy and Robinette Webb, mother-in-law, Trula Greg.
He is survived by his sister, Linda (Jim) Extine, brothers, Hershel, Jimmy and Ronnie (Jodi) Jenkins of Cosby, Randy (Angie) of Sevier County, step-sons Todd (Mary), Ralph (Sherry) Shelton of Newport, Chuck (Lisa) Shelton, of Florida, step-daughter, Melissa Shelton of Newport, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, with funeral service following at 7 p.m. In Manes Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ricky Sprouse will be officiating the service.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, November 28, 2021 in the Phillips Cemetery.
The family request anyone attending the services to please wear a mask.
