Hattie Mae Fancher, age 82 of Cosby, passed away on Monday January 25, 2021 in a Knoxville Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband John M. Fancher, parents Finley and Janie King, brother Oscar and his wife Sang King, sister Helen Williams and her husband Pete Williams.
She is survived by her sons Jerry (Earlene) Fancher, Robert (Doris) Fancher, daughter Lisa (Thomas) McReynolds, daughter Shellie (Johnny) Bowman, grandchildren Melissa and Gene Gilland, Missy Dunlap , Dallas and Alyssa Hayes, Gage Bowman, great grandchild Maryem Dunlap, many nieces, nephews also many special friends and neighbors.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday January 29, 2021 in Hartsell Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Fancher officiating.
Per CDC guidelines please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Arrangements by manes Funeral Home.