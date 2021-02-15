Vella Calfee, age 93 of Newport, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at her home.
She was a long-time member of New Home Freewill Baptist Church, where she served in various roles through the years, including piano player, song leader, and clerk.
She retired from Enka/BASF and Douglas Cherokee; was deeply involved in the Cocke County Republican Party, and was renowned for her famous sweet tea.
Miss Vella was preceded in death by her parents, James & Bertie (Reed) Calfee; and her sister, Zetta Lois Huskins.
She is survived by her son, Robert Lee Caldwell; and special friend, Mary Holt.
The family would like to extend special thanks to her caregivers, Lisa Morie, Becky Shipley, and Paulette Pier; as well as the staff of Caris Hospice.
A graveside service was held in the New Home Cemetery at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 16, 2021 where Pastor Doug King officiated.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Cemetery Fund at New Home Freewill Baptist Church.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vella Calfee family.