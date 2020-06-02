Norma Jean Allen, age 80, of Newport, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, May 30, 2020, after a lengthy period of coping with Alzheimer’s disease. She was at home, cared for by family and compassionate hospice staff.
Norma was known to family and friends as very shy, a woman of few words, and always selfless, ready to be generous with whatever she had to share. She worked hard throughout her life, retiring several years ago from Walmart, and insisted on continuing to mow her own lawn with a push mower as long as she was able.
She was a humble Christian and is now happy and at peace with her Lord, relieved of the hardships and suffering that marked her last few years.
Norma was preceded in death by her son Christopher Allen, her husband Woodrow Allen, her mother and father Zina and Sam Frazier and her brother Jerry Frazier.
She is survived by her son Ron Allen of Knoxville and devoted daughter-in-law and primary caregiver Kathryn, along with treasured grandchildren Veronica and Joseph, and by her sister Inez Gray. Norma was also blessed with numerous surviving relatives and friends who provided many gestures of love and service, to whom the family wishes to express sincere gratitude.
A brief graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery where Norma will be laid to rest. Longtime family friend and family member, the Rev. Fred Cagle, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone wishing to pay respect through memorial donations please send them to Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1030 Sweetwater Road, Newport, TN 37821.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Norma Jean Allen.
