Betty Jo McNabb, age 84 of Newport, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.
She graduated from Cocke County High School and ETSU.
She lived most of her life in Chattanooga, moving back to Newport about 15 years ago.
She was employed by Red Food and Chattanooga Cadillac.
She was preceded in death by her husband Forrest Erwin McNabb, parents Alton and Sue Attie Fine, brothers C.A. Fine, Bob Fine, and Bill Fine, sisters Marilyn Sue Hayes, Ruby Dean Foster, Catherine Marie Stokely, and Gail Denise Fine, and nephew Roger Foster.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Lou Allene Bryant and Tommy Grooms of Newport, brother Jerry Eugene Fine of Newport, nieces Theresa (Joe) Cody of Newport, Tammy Sue Poore of Jackson, TN, Kelly Renee Fine of Newport, Melony Lou Ann Fine of Gatlinburg, Michelle Presnell of Sevierville, Judy Hendricks of Columbus, OH, Karen Ann Gilland of Newport and Sharon Foster of Florida, and nephews Y.J. Foster, Jr and Gerald David Foster both of Cleveland, OH, Keith Edward Baxter of Newport, Several great nieces and nephews and other family and friends
Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 in Union Cemetery with Dr. Charlie Boggan officiating.
Burial will follow.
Family and friends may drop by Manes Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, November 8, 2020 and sign the guest register.
Please practice safe social distancing and face mask are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.