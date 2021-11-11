Amy L. Helton, age 50, of Bybee, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, J. C. Holdway, Aubrey and Geneva Holt, and father-in-law, Bobby Helton.
She is survived by her husband Scotty Helton, sons, Logan and Ethan Helton, parents, Harvey and Sue Holt, grandmother, Ilene Holdway , special aunt, Mary (Tony) Walker, aunt, Patricia Webb, uncles, Joe (Pat) Holdway, Jerry Holt, Dale (Nancy) Holt, Denny (Audrey) Holt, mother-in-law, Sue Helton, several cousins, other family and all her friends at Cocke County Health Department.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Dustin Epps officiating.
Burial will follow in Centerview Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuenralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.