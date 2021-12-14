Shelva “Shelby” Jean Ball, age 77, of Dandridge, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Shelva loved the mountains and being surrounded by nature, beautiful flowers were one of her favorites.
She was exuberant and full of life, and never met a stranger, always happy to meet new people and share stories.
Shelva absolutely loved her dog, Tae Tae.
She is preceded in death by Clarence “Shorty” Ball; mother, Dulcy Ellenburg; brother, Jack Ellenburg; niece, Kathi Ellenburg; nephews, Benny and Johnny Ellenburg; several close friends.
Shelva is survived by son, Duane Ball; daughter, Selena Ball; sister, Lagretta Nelson; fur baby, Tae Tae.
Family and friends will meet at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. for an 11 a.m. graveside service.
Pastor Troy Duncan officiating.
Resthaven Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ball family.