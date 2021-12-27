Andrew Jackson (Jack) Glenn, age 79 of the Shady Grove Community, passed away on Christmas Day after a long, hard-fought battle with multiple cancers and COPD.
He was predeceased by his parents, Gene and Gladys Jones Glenn; sister-in-law Patsy Bettis; and brothers-in-law Tommy Bettis, Bob Bruce and Bud Bales.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Barbara Dawson Glenn; daughter Cynthia Wampler (David) and sons Michael and Sean (Bethany); grandchildren J. D. Vaughn and Will, Luke and Anna Glenn; brother Gary (Libby); sisters-in-law Joann Bruce, Betty Bales and Ella Dean Shively (Dit); several nieces and nephews; and special aunt Georgia Jones.
Jack was a 1960 graduate of Maury High School, where he played quarterback for the Hornet football team.
He served in the U. S. Air Force for six years then worked as the golf pro at the Craig Air Force Base course.
After returning home, he worked for his father-in-law Roy Dawson building homes and later the MetLife Insurance Company.
Then he joined Felknor Real Estate where he worked as a realtor and developer in Jefferson County for over 30 years.
He and his partners developed many lake properties and subdivisions as well as the 417 interstate exchange.
The two developments he was most proud of were the Dandridge Golf and Country Club and the Patriot Hills Golf Course, for which he has served as president for over 40 years.
He loved working on the family farm, where he was born, lived most of his life, and died.
He raised tobacco and cattle, and enjoyed working in hay as part of the “Three Hay-migos” with lifelong friends Donnie Fox and Kenneth Suttles.
Jack was a 6th generation member of the Shady Grove United Methodist Church, where he faithfully served in numerous capacities for over 50 years.
Perhaps his proudest accomplishment was his role in the funding and building of the church’s new sanctuary and fellowship hall in 2008.
Jack was also an active member of the Brazelton Lodge, where his favorite projects were the annual Shrine Paper Sale and the Children’s Shoe Program. Jack was a member of First Families of Tennessee, with several of his ancestors among the area’s earliest settlers.
The family received friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28th, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church.
The funeral followed where Reverend Dr. Jason McIntosh officiated.
Family and friends met at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29th, for a graveside service with military funeral honors at the Shady Grove Cemetery.
Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to Shady Grove United Methodist Church (www.shadygrovedandridge.org), the Shriners Hospitals for Children (www.shrinerschildrens.org), or the Knoxville Scottish Rite Shoe Program (www.knoxvillescottishrite.org).
Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge is in charge of arrangements.