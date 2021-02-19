Othella Cody, age 81 of Cosby, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
She was a member of Cosby Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Juddy Cody, parents Clinton and Ethel Williamson, brothers Wayne Williamson and Eulas Williamson, and sister Janella Layman.
She is survived by her son Clint (Heather) Cody of Knoxville, daughter Tammy (Robert) Pack of Andersonville, and grandchildren Caitlin Cody, Ella Cody, Cody Pack, Carter Pack, and Carson Pack.
She is also survived by Marlene Cody of Cosby, David and April Cody, and several other family members and friends.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Jabo and Tammie Francis, Dr. David McConnell, and to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
The family will have a private graveside service in Ogle Hill Cemetery with Rev. Cleo Williamson officiating. Burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cosby Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Cleo Williamson, 2635 Big Spring Way, Newport, TN 37821.
