Carolyn S. Wilmot was born in Newport on April 3,1946.
She passed away at her home in Del Rio on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the age of 75.
She will be remembered for her selfless love of family, especially her grandchildren.
She was an exceptional cook, and was formerly a member of a ladies bowling league.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Finley Holt & Louise Suggs; and siblings, Anna Ruth & Elizabeth Sutton.
She is survived by her husband Eldon Wilmot, children, Mike (Angie) Seay, Amy Seay (Brent) Cagle; and Roger “Tommy” Simmons; grandchildren, Tony Simmons, Sarah Seay, Taylor White, Hailey White, and Cassandra Wilmot; brothers, James & Johnny Holt; and several other siblings, nieces, nephews, and extended family members; and special friend, Geri Samples.
A graveside service was held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Suggs Cemetery in Del Rio with Pastor James Suggs officiating.
Family & friends may offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Wilmot.