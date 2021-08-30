Sharon Ledford, age 64, of Morristown, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021.
She was the author of the book about Grandmother Nichols – “Etta “Granny” Nichols: Last of the Old-Time Midwives.”
She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd J. and Belle Smith, grandparents Harrison and Etta Nichols and Art and Mary Smith, brother-in-law Edd Burgin, and former brother-in-law David Pangle.
She is survived by her husband Thurman Ledford, daughter and son-in-law Tiffany and Joshua Aughenbaugh, step-daughters Kristi Ledford and Kelly Ledford, step sons, T.G. Ledford and Steven Ledford, brother and sister-in-law Floyd R. and Cathy Smith, sisters Lynda Burgin and Venida Pangle, special friend Beverly Brooks, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Del Rio First Church of God, 1049 Blue Mill Road, Del Rio, TN 37727.
