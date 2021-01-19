Dorothy Hurst passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday December 9, 2020.
Dorothy loved Jesus, loved singing Praises to the Lord.
Dorothy is having a glorious reunion with loved ones who passed before.
Her husband George, daughter Imogene, her parents John and Pearl Lane and her brother Johnny.
Dorothy will be sadly missed by her son Donald, daughter Betty, grandchildren Matthew, Andrew, Misty, Nicole, Cody, Jared, Jason and Anthony. Great Grandchildren Madison, Jaden, Micah, Camden, Aubrey, Zaylie and Aurora. Special Thanks to long time and supportive friends Ronnie & Betty Jo Askew for their kindness and love, also to Manes Funeral Home for their thoughtfulness and support through this difficult time and to Ridgeview Terrace.
Support your local Alzheimer’s Association and don’t forget about the beautiful souls in assisted living facilities.
George & Dorothy would want you to know that because of Jesus, the Son of God, left Heaven, came to this earth, suffered, bled, died, and walked out of that grave a living, risen Savior. Jesus loves you.
He wants to save you and He will save you today if you’ll give Him your heart.
Be blessed, stay safe and “The LORD bless you and keep you; the LORD make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the LORD turn his face toward you and give you peace.” Number 6:24-26.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.