The Glory Bells of Heaven rang with great joy as Margaret Louise ‘Dolly’ Harville entered the Gates of Pearl into her eternal reward on May 9, 2020.
Dolly was retired from Newport Utilities after a long career in the accounting department.
She was also a member of First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Eugene Ottinger and Hazel Carty Ottinger, one sister Hazel Eugenia Ottinger Wilhoit (JB), two very special grandsons Robert Glenn and James Richard Chambers, several cousins Sue Robeson Calhoun, Alice Robeson Cooke, and Sue Carty Collins.
Dolly is survived by her loving and caring daughter Beverly Eugenia Chambers and son-in-law Glenn Bill Chambers, who loved his mother-in-law dearly; two great grandchildren Alex and Arin Chambers of Nashville; her other “daughters” Sandra Stephens Calfee, Mary Alice Yater Foy, Billie Sue Ball Webb, and Linda Shockley (Bud) Dawson, the younger members of the Third Street Gang, Anne Stephens Freeman, cousins Robin Benedict and Kelly Benedict (Bert), and Dixie, her special feline friend.
Additional survivors include special cousins Johnny Mayo and Wanda Ottinger Meyer and family members Jim and David McSween.
She also leaves a host of loving caregivers from Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, a wonderful, patient-centered group always striving for excellence. We are not mentioning any names because we do not want to omit a single person.
Dolly’s special nurse during her entire illness has been Latisa Beason, whom she loved.
Dolly will be remembered for her full delight in life and everything it has to offer. She loved her family, neighborhood, co-workers, and friends unconditionally and especially enjoyed the little gatherings on the porch with cake, punch, and friends. She will be missed by many.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial gifts may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 212 Washington Avenue, Newport, TN 37821.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
