Mr. William Hugh Shetley, Sr., age 83, husband of Laverne Franklin Shetley, of 100 Pinewood Acres Rd., Union, passed away, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Mr. Shetley was born July 14, 1937 in Del Rio, TN, a son of the late Americus Jones Shetley and Maude Rowland Shetley.
He was first married to the late Jean Collins Shetley.
Mr. Shetley was a graduate of Union High School and retired as a supervisor from Petroleum World in Spartanburg, where he had previously driven tankers.
His life revolved around driving trucks. Mr. Shetley was a member of Union Church of God.
He was a hardworker, who loved his family, the outdoors and spending weekends at his home place in Boomer Den, TN. Mr. Shetley was also an avid NASCAR fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four daughters, Kelly S. Wood and husband Kent, Barbara Bratton and husband Jack, Jr., Misty S. Hackler and husband Travis, and Amy C. McCarley all of Union; two sons, William H. Shetley, Jr. and wife Darlene of Union and Nicholas H. Shetley of the home; a sister, Birtie Chapel of Union; two brothers, A.J. Shetley, Jr. and David Gene “Karo” Shetley and wife Patsy all of Union; twelve grandchildren, David Wood, Matthew Wood, William Brad Adams, Jessica Adams, Kandice McSwain, Kevin Shetley, William Dalton Sinclair, Caroline Sinclair, Cody McCarley, Abby McCarley, Karson Cody, and Kelsey Cody; and nine great-grandchildren, Haven, Mason, Ethan, Adam, Aubrie, Logan, Parker, Hayden, and Casin. He was predeceased by one son, Jamie Cody; three brothers, Carter, Ray, and Leo; and four sisters, Aonia, Beulah, Honey Bee, and Lois.
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens Mausoleum conducted by the Rev. James Lollis, Rev. Alton Stone, and Rev. Steve McAbee. Visitation immediately followed the services at the cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Dalton Sinclair, Nicholas Shetley, Jack Bratton, Kevin Shetley, Brad Adams, and Cody McCarley.
Memorials may be made to Union Church of God, 1113 Thompson Blvd., Union, SC 29379.
The family is at the home, 100 Pinewood Acres Rd., Union, SC 29379.