Jess Auston "Buck" Kelley, age 73 of Newport, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Tennova Newport Medical Center.
He was a member of Allen's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Kelley was an athletic enthusiast, having served for many years as a coach and referee for various youth sports.
He was also a country/western dance instructor, operating the Kuntry Dance Barn in Cosby for a number of years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy & Velma Kelley; brother, Charles Clinton "Sonny" Kelley; and sister, Reba Stokely.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Kelley; sons, Scott (Linda) Kelley & Casey (Diana Samples) Kelley; stepson Jason Wood; grandchildren, Chance (Makenna) Kelley, Erin & Leah Kelley, and Jaleeana Wood; sisters, Phyllis Seay, Wilma (Earl) Seay, Teresa (Gary) Payne, and Kathy Kelley; several nieces & nephews; special friends, Ray Stokely, Charlie Brooks, & David King; and a host of other friends he met over the years.
The family will hold a private graveside service at the Jonestown Cemetery in Del Rio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cocke County Golf Team.
