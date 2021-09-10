Christy Dawn Butler, age 32 of Cosby, TN, born July 17, 1989, departed this world September 6, 2021.
She was a loving mother to Aiden Bryce Butler, age 12 and Killian Skye Wine, age 10.
A beloved daughter of Steve Butler and Kimberly Whitted and step-father Robert Whitted.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather Randall Butler, grandfather Mack C. Byrd, and grandmothers Stella Byrd and Emma Jean Byrd.
She leaves behind her two sons Aiden Bryce Butler and Killian Skye Wine, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Caitlin Whitted, brother Brian Whitted, sister Emily Whitted, mother and step-father Kimberly and Robert Whitted, father Steve Butler, nieces Kallie and MacKenzie Lane, and grandmother Louella Butler.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
