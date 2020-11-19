Ricky Buckner, age 61 of Bybee, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
He was a lifetime member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ulyss and Gladys Buckner and brothers Arthur Lee and Ruble Buckner.
He is survived by his sons Isaac Buckner and Jacob Buckner, daughter Cynthia (Lance) Mantooth, sister Ruby Shropshire, grandchildren Brent and Michelle Mantooth, and a host of other family and friends.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church where funeral service followed at 2 p.m. and Rev. Robert Green officiated.
Burial followed in the Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.