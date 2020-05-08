Charles Weaver Smith, of Parrottsville, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
He was a veteran having served in the United States Army.
He was born on July 28, 1930.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Albert Smith and Ina Sue Smith, son, Charles Donald Smith, and sister, Ann McAllister.
He was a member of Harneds Chapel United Methodist Church. Most of his working years were as a skilled tool and die maker, and he also was a lifelong gentleman farmer, which brought him much joy.
He is survived by his wife Betty Smith of the home, daughters, Pam Lowe (Mark) Webster and Kim Smith Metcalf (Barry), daughter-in-law, Brenda Smith, grandsons, Matthew Baxter, Chase Smith.
He will also be missed by his Greeneville cousins, many beloved nieces and nephews.
He often spoke of how blessed he was to have so many friends. His church family was also very precious to him.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday May 10, 2020 in Harneds Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Roy Dalton officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Harneds Chapel Cemetery Fund, o/o J. L. Gardner 201 N. Hwy 340 Parrottsville, TN 37843.
All attending graveside services are requested to follow CDC safety guidelines for social distancing.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
