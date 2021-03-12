Lita Bullington, age 89, of Morristown, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Lita was a wonderful mother and a best friend to her daughter, whom is very grateful for her mothers love and care throughout her life.
She was a private hospice caregiver for many years
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Bullington, parents, Reuben Bartley and Nola Miller, and brothers, Alton “Bud” and Cordell Miller.
She is survived by her daughter, Mildred Bullington, and granddaughters, Vanessa Bullington and Ashley Nicole France.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Rebecca Smith and Avalon Hospice for their excellent care.
The family will hold a private graveside service.
