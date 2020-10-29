Elbert Liston Pack, age 80 of Newport, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Lena Pack; and brothers Don, Buford, Darrell, and R.D. Pack.
He is survived by his sons Anthony (Ann) Pack, Robert (Annika) Pack, Gene (Joyce) Pack, David Pack, and Charles Liston (Keisha) Pack; daughters Libby Rickman and Lisa Lenhart; brothers J.C. Pack, Gene Pack, and Leon Pack; sisters Eva Lena McNeal, Edna Webb, Carolyn Clevenger, and Teresa Huff; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family and friends.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral service followed at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Inman Cemetery.
Please follow safe social distancing and face mask are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.