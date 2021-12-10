George Green, age 79, of Del Rio (Raven Branch) passed away December 7, 2021 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital.
George was a member of the Church of Christ in Grassy Fork, and was a man of few words with a big heart, a loving husband of 54 years, wonderful Dad and Papaw.
George was a veteran of the United States Army from 1962-1964, during the Vietnam Era and was honorable discharged.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Doris Green, sisters, Eula Wilson, Brenda Wilburn, Geraldine Green, brothers, Dale and Johnny Green, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lee and Winnie Williams, sisters-in-law, Pauline Hall, Maxine Black, brother-in-law, Ray Barnett.
He is survived by his wife Alene W. Green, son Wayne A. Green (Lori), grandchildren, Caleb and Landon Green, brother, Kenneth (Alma) Green, sisters, Joann (Troy) Wilburn, Betty Sue (Mike) Jones, Aurine Barnett, brother-in-law, and his wife, J. D. and Brenda Wilburn, sister-in-law, Janice (Gordon) Sexton, brothers-in-law, Ruben Williams and Steve (Mary) Williams, also several nieces, nephews and many friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel where Rev. Wilson Messer officiated.
Burial followed in the Green and Laws Cemetery.
The family received friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer’s TN in care of Alexa Austin 363 East Main Street, Newport, TN 37821.
Family and friends may sign guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home in Newport, TN.