Ruble Buckner, age 73, of Newport, was called home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ulyss and Gladys Buckner and older brother, Arthur Lee Buckner
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Violet Buckner, children, Bryan Buckner, Robin (Carlos) Allen, Crystal (Hassan) McNabb, and Mark Buckner, grandchildren, Korian Buckner, Thomas Allen, and Annaleece McNabb, and several great grandchildren, twin sister, Ruby Shropshire, and younger brother, Ricky Buckner.
Ruble was a long-standing member of Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Bybee, TN.
He went on the serve the Lord at several other churches including Reidtown Community Church, Antioch Freewill Baptist Church, New Bethel Freewill Baptist Church, and Old Time Gospel Missionary Baptist Church.
Opening Ruble’s Barber Shop in 1973, he worked as a barber for more than 40 years.
He enjoyed cutting hair and cutting up with his many long-time customers, often cutting hair of several generations of a family.
Ruble was a master woodworker.
He created numerous and elaborate sets for many church plays and often gave his works away to schools and other organizations.
The family received friends Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral service began at 7 p.m. where Rev. Doug Messer and Rev. Willie Winters officiated.
Burial took place Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ruble Buckner.